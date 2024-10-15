The Minnesota Frost opens its second season and first with a team nickname and as Walter Cup champions on Dec. 1 against the New York Sirens at Xcel Energy Center.
Reigning PWHL champ Minnesota Frost to start new 30-game season Dec. 1
The team formerly known as PWHL Minnesota is starting one month earlier than last season, when it won the Walter Cup.
It’s the first of an expanded 30-game schedule, announced Tuesday, that’s a month earlier than last season’s rushed start on New Year’s Day.
There will be three international breaks to accommodate national team play. Included is a three-week break in April for the IIHF Women’s World Championship held in Czechia. There’s also a 10-day break starting on Dec. 9 and an eight-day break starting Feb. 3.
As of now, five of the Frost’s home games will be played on weekend afternoons.
The Frost is one of six Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) teams nicknamed by the league in September after an inaugural season when all teams were identified only by their city or state.
It will again play its home game at Xcel Energy Center, home of the NHL’s Wild. Two home games have scheduling conflicts with Xcel and will be played at venues that will be announced later. They are Jan. 12 against Montreal and March 7 against Ottawa.
The Frost’s longest homestand is four games in 12 days in late December and early January, hosting Montreal, Boston twice and New York.
Its longest road trip is eight days in February when the Frost plays at Toronto, Ottawa, Boston and Montreal.
The team formerly known as PWHL Minnesota is starting one month earlier than last season, when it won the Walter Cup.