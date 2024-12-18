Ottawa: The Charge (1-2-1) returned from break on Tuesday with a 3-2 loss at Boston. They’ve lost three games by one goal and hope to stiffen up their defense this season. Last year, finishing fifth, they both conceded and scored the second-most amount of goals in the league. Goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer has already faced plenty of shots this year, including 46 in Ottawa’s 4-3 season-opening loss to Toronto.