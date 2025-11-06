Prosecutors say immigration scheme snared victims in Spanish-language Twin Cities churches

Spanish speakers were approached in Twin Cities churches and duped into paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for immigration legal services that did not exist, according to charges against three people.
Charges filed Wednesday in Washington County District Court accuse the trio of defrauding at least 25 victims of more than $560,000 with promises of immigration legal services, employment and expedited citizenship through a fictitious attorney named “Isabella Jason.”
Over a nearly three-year span, the victims were recruited primarily from Spanish-language church services in Inver Grove Heights and Woodbury, and asked to pay thousands of dollars in cash and sign contracts for services that were never delivered, the charges said.
The alleged mastermind, Kira Milany Romero Pinto, 40, of Lake Elmo, was charged Wednesday in Washington County District Court with one count of racketeering and 11 counts of felony theft by swindle.
Denis Rigoberto Aquino Martinez, 40, Romero Pinto’s husband, was charged with one count of felony theft by swindle and two counts of aiding and abetting theft by swindle. Luis Baltazar Leiva Aquino, 48, of Lakeville, was charged with two counts of aiding and abetting theft by swindle.
All three defendants were arrested this week and remain jailed ahead of hearings in the coming weeks. Romero Pinto’s bail is set at $500,000, Aquino Martinez’s is $100,000 and Leiva Aquino’s is $75,000. Court records do not list attorneys for them.
“This case is a disturbing example of individuals exploiting trust within immigrant communities,” County Attorney Kevin Magnuson said in a statement. “We are committed to holding accountable those who prey on vulnerable residents seeking help and stability.”
The alleged scheme comes amid a shortage of immigration legal services in the state, where attorneys are struggling to keep pace with ballooning workloads and shifting legal interpretations as they navigate President Donald Trump’s push for mass deportations.