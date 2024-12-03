Project for Pride in Living announces new CEO as the nonprofit’s longtime leader retires

Since joining PPL, she has launched its new “RE-Seed Program,” which plans to fix and then sell 83 of PPL’s smallest apartment complexes. PPL is selling the buildings, collectively worth about $50 million, to local and budding property developers PPL is training. When the program launched in September, Henderson said the goal was to ensure the entrepreneurs had the skills needed to manage properties, set sufficient rents and comply with tax and real estate laws while also making a profit.