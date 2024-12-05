A 23-year-old man has received a sentence of 3¾ years in connection with a shooting of a resident in his Brooklyn Park home more than two years ago.
Prison for man stemming from fatal shooting of resident in Brooklyn Park home with toddler present
Marlon J. White is expected to serve the first 2½ years in prison and the balance on supervised release
Marlon J. White, of Brooklyn Park, was sentenced Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to second-degree manslaughter stemming from the death of Khalib K. Blunt, 20, on Sept. 28, 2022, at a house in the 7800 block of N. Tessman Drive.
With credit for time in jail after his arrest, White is expected to serve the first 2½ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.
According to the charges and police:
A 911 caller sent police to the home, where they found Blunt down in the entry. Blunt, shot in the chest, died soon afterward at North Memorial Health Hospital.
Officers questioned White at the scene about the gun’s location. He first denied knowing where the gun was but then said he put it in his car parked nearby. An officer found the handgun under the driver’s seat.
White told police he was standing next to Blunt in the living room, heard a gunshot and saw Blunt collapse near the front door. White said he grabbed the gun off the couch, along with his 2-year-old son, and put the gun in his car, then went to Blunt’s aid.
A witness told police he had gone to Blunt’s house that evening and White was there. They were sitting on a couch smoking marijuana and watching a movie when he heard a gunshot, and saw Blunt get up and rush toward the steps. He said he never saw a gun that evening and didn’t know where it came from.
Upon further questioning, White said he had his gun with him but placed it under the couch and was on a FaceTime call with another friend when he heard a gunshot, grabbed his son and noticed his gun was on the couch. He said he didn’t know how it ended up out from under the couch.
The next day a witness told police he was on the FaceTime call with White and heard a gunshot. He said White started to cry and began to yell “What happened?” and heard White say “Sincere just shot him.” The phone then disconnected before the witness arrived to Blunt’s house five minutes later. Charges did not hint at the identity of “Sincere.”
