Robbinsdale Armstrong 49, St. Louis Park 15: The Orioles’ defense didn’t have an answer for the Falcons one-two punch of seniors Kevon Johnson and Dawson Franke. Johnson ran for 196 yards on 19 carries and five touchdowns while Franke completed 11-of-13 passes for 226 yards and two scores for the No. 3-rated Falcons (9-0). Johnson scored on runs of 1, 1, 1, 11 and 32 yards. He has rushed for 1,863 yards on 192 carries with 34 touchdowns on the season.