Section football playoffs are truly a new season.
Prep football section semifinal roundup: Apple Valley upsets Two Rivers 35-31
Two Rivers, previously unbeaten and ranked No. 6 in Class 5A by the Associated Press, was stopped by Apple Valley on its final possession.
Senior quarterback Jackson Thornburgh threw his third touchdown pass of the second half, a 52-yarder to classmate Brandon Fleming, with 2 minutes, 20 seconds remaining as Apple Valley upset previously unbeaten and Class 5A, No. 6-ranked Two Rivers 35-31 in the Section 3 semifinals Saturday afternoon in Mendota Heights. The Warriors’ ranking is according to the Associated Press poll.
The Warriors (8-1) took a 31-28 lead three minutes earlier when junior quarterback Drew Altavilla threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to his twin brother Cole.
Thornburgh also found junior Lincoln Pries and sophomore Tyson Johnson with 8- and 44-yard touchdown passes after halftime.
Senior halfback Ramzi Rislove scored the Warriors’ first three touchdowns on runs of 1, 3 and 9 yards. Teammate senior Mason Boyken kicked a 37-yard field goal in the third quarter to give the Warriors a 17-14 lead. The two teams traded touchdowns the rest of the way before the Eagles defense got a stop on Two Rivers’ final possession.
The Eagles (4-6) took an early 14-0 lead on two Thornburgh 1-yard runs. Apple Valley now has as many wins in section play as it did during the regular season.
In other section semifinals Saturday:
Class 5A
Section 2
Chanhassen 20, Chaska 6: The Storm (6-3) defense set the tone in beating the Hawks (5-5) for a second time. Senior linebacker Carter Carstens returned a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown late in the first half for defending state champion Chanhassen. Teammates junior Kade Bush and senior Noah Kloke added scoring runs in the second half.
Mankato East 35, Mankato West 15: All good things must come to an end. The Cougars (7-2) snapped their 19-game losing streak against their rival and No.8-ranked Scarlets (5-4). West beat East 28-7 a little more than two weeks ago.
Related Coverage
High SchoolsExclusive video: Friday Night Highlights from NSPN.tv’s coverage of MN high school football section and state playoffs
Section 3
St. Thomas Academy 28, Hastings 14: Junior Dominic Baez ran for 185 yards on 28 carries and three touchdowns, leading the Cadets (6-3) past the Raiders (4-6). Baez scored on runs of 1, 4 and 4 yards.
Section 5
Robbinsdale Armstrong 49, St. Louis Park 15: The Orioles’ defense didn’t have an answer for the Falcons one-two punch of seniors Kevon Johnson and Dawson Franke. Johnson ran for 196 yards on 19 carries and five touchdowns while Franke completed 11-of-13 passes for 226 yards and two scores for the No. 3-rated Falcons (9-0). Johnson scored on runs of 1, 1, 1, 11 and 32 yards. He has rushed for 1,863 yards on 192 carries with 34 touchdowns on the season.
Section 7
Andover 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 21: Joseph Mapson and Wyatt Myers each scored three touchdowns in the first three quarters, leading the fifth-rated Huskies (7-2) past the Storm (5-5). Mapson scored on runs of 8, 13 and 52 yards while Myers added 4- and 58-yard scoring runs. Myers also returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown.
Class 4A
Section 5
Holy Angels 52, Minneapolis Roosevelt 6: The Stars (6-3) scored in a variety of ways – run, pass, interception return and punt return – in running up 52 first-half points to crush the Teddies (3-7). Senior quarterback Damian Devine ran for three scores, 4, 10 and 22 yards, in the outlandish start.
Class 3A
Section 4
Minneapolis North 35, St. Croix Lutheran 34: The Polars (6-3) escaped when their defensive unit stopped a Crusaders (7-3) two-point conversion run with 1:33 remaining. The Crusaders pulled within a point on senior Jack Malovrh’s 11-yard touchdown run. Polars junior quarterback Logan Lachermeier threw four touchdown passes, two to classmate J’Marion Sanders.
Two Rivers, previously unbeaten and ranked No. 6 in Class 5A by the Associated Press, was stopped by Apple Valley on its final possession.