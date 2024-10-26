High Schools

Exclusive video: Friday Night Highlights from NSPN.tv’s coverage of MN high school football section and state playoffs

Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of games from the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota on Oct. 25, 2024.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 26, 2024 at 3:41AM

2024 Minnesota high school football spotlight games

Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of games from across across the Twin Cities metro and Greater Minnesota.

MN high school football section and state playoff scores for Oct. 25, 2024

Click here to view scores and results on the MN Football Hub, the premier online source for MN high school football scores, schedules, stats, rankings, recruiting news and more.

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More
High Schools

Prep sports results for Friday, Oct. 25

card image

Scores and results from around the metro.

High Schools

Exclusive video: Friday Night Highlights from NSPN.tv’s coverage of MN high school football section and state playoffs

Video Thumbnail01:48
High Schools

Football: Lakeville South advances in 6A playoffs with win over Wayzata

card image