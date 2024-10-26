High Schools

Prep sports results for Friday, Oct. 25

Scores and results from around the metro.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 26, 2024 at 4:28AM
(Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

FRIDAY

cross country • BOYS

CLASS 1A

Section 8

At Twin Pines G.C., Bagley

Team state meet qualifiers

• Hawley 48 (Bridger Larson 17:24.7; Coleman Hoff 17:28.3; Brayden Aldinger 17:42.0; Drake Dagenais 17:55.3; Braeden Lessard 18:10.6; Landon Nathe 18:12.4; Landon Noonan 19:03.9).

• Park Rapids 60 (Parker Larson 17:33.6; Thomas Lopez 17:36.5; Jack Mitteness 17:46.7; Tyler Huot 18:05.2; Cesar Quixan Gutierrez 18:16.7; Sean Ward 18:25.9; Castle London 19:44.5).

Other team scores

• Pelican Rapids 74, Roseau 127, Warroad 157, Lake Park-Audubon 181, Nevis 201, United North Central 219, Frazee 271, Barnesville 272, Bagley/Fosston 286, Red Lake County Central 310, Fertile-Beltrami 360, Lake of the Woods 362, West Marshall 373, TrekNorth 411.

Individual state meet qualifiers

• Charlie Larson, Pelican Rapids, 16:32.3; Owen Winter, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 16:49.8; Drew Aho, United North Central, 17:01.8; Jack Welch, Pelican Rapids, 17:18.7; Thor Erickson, Lake Park-Audubon, 17:32.0; Van Munstenteiger, Roseau, 17:40.0.

cross country • GIRLS

CLASS 1A

Section 8

At Twin Pines G.C., Bagley

Team state meet qualifiers

• United North Central 41 (Anjalie Aho 19:24.1; Anaya Aho 19:47.6; Macie Josephson 19:53.6; Eva Lehto 21:10.8; Elsa Komppa 21:20.6; Miley Westberg 21:42.1; Joanna Lehto 22:22.1).

• Hawley 53 (Lily Olson 19:58.9; Kinzey Ellingson 20:21.6; Jovie Marshall 20:40.7; Madi Hoff 21:10.7; Dezi Aldinger 21:22.8; Eagan Hastings 22:09.9; Rory Guderjahn 22:23.6).

Other team scores

• Riverside Christian 97, Barnesville 175, Park Rapids 194, Nevis 205, Fertile-Beltrami 214, Warroad 225, Clearbrook-Gonvick 240, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 248, Lake Park-Audubon 276, Frazee 283, Pelican Rapids 308, West Marshall 319, Northern Freeze 322, Roseau 370.

Individual state meet qualifiers

• Jada Goeson, NYM Home School, 20:17.2; Linnea Harren, Warroad, 20:33.4; Jayla Abrahamson, Riverside Christian, 20:35.6; Katrina Hitchen, Fertile-Beltrami, 20:40.8; Emelia Arntson, Riverside Christian, 20:42.7; Annie Peterson, West Marshall, 20:44.9.

football

CLASS 6A

First round

• Anoka 49, Roseville 6

• Blaine 38, Rosemount 36

• Champlin Park 24, East Ridge 22

• Eagan 28, Osseo 20

• Eden Prairie 42, Woodbury 15

• Edina 47, White Bear Lake 19

• Forest Lake 45, Buffalo 7

• Lakeville North 50, Hopkins 7

• Lakeville South 41, Wayzata 21

• Maple Grove 55, Burnsville 6

• Minnetonka 47, Park of C.G. 7

• Mounds View 42, Coon Rapids 0

• Rochester Mayo 28, Centennial 24

• Prior Lake 42, Farmington 14

• Shakopee 56, Eastview 7

• St. Michael-Albertville 21, Stillwater 14

TENNIS • GIRLS

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Singles • semifinals

• Claire Loftus, Rochester Mayo, def. Cassandra Li, Eagan, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

• Ava Nelson, Elk River, def. Aoife Loftus, 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Singles • third place

• Li def. A. Loftus, 6-2, 6-3.

Singles • championship

• C. Loftus def. Nelson, 5-7, 7-5, 2-0, retired.

Doubles • semifinals

• Rory Wahlstrand/Reese Wahlstrand, Mounds View, def. Malea Diehn/Keely Ryder, Rochester Mayo, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

• Astrid Kerrman/Raya Hou, Edina. def. Brooklyn Keller/Reese Keller, Hastings, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles • third place

• Diehn/Ryder def. Keller/Keller, 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles • championship

• Wahlstrand/Wahlstrand def. Kerrman/Hou, 6-2, 6-4.

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Singles • semifinals

• Chloe Alley, Minnehaha Academy, def. Isla Dille, Litchfield, 6-3, 6-0.

• Fatemeh Vang, Blake, def. Casey Cronin, Holy Family, 6-0, 6-1.

Singles • third place

• Cronin def. Dille, 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (7).

Singles • championship

• Alley def. Vang, 6-0, 6-3.

Doubles • semifinals

• Macy Sohre/Kelsey Jaeger, Maple River, def. Therese Bauer/Rylee Thieren, Lake City, 6-4, 6-1.

• Ally Mersman/Madison Ward, Maple River, def. Megan Thorfinnson/Alia Randt, Minnewaska, 7-5, 6-0.

Doubles • third place

• Bauer/Thieren def. Thorfinnson/Randt, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Doubles • championship

• Sohre/Jaeger def. Mersman/Ward, 6-4, 6-4.

volleyball • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Section 2 • semifinals

• Marshall def. St. Peter, 25-20, 29-27, 25-12

• Willmar def. Mankato West, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17

Section 3 • semifinals

• Cretin-Derham Hall def. South St. Paul, 26-24, 25-18, 25-23

• Visitation def. DeLaSalle, 25-17, 26-24, 16-25, 26-24

Section 4 • semifinals

• Hill-Murray def. St. Anthony, 25-23, 26-24, 25-19

• Mahtomedi def. Chisago Lakes, 25-22, 25-9, 25-14

Section 5 • semifinals

• Monticello def. Totino-Grace, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18

Zimmerman def. Big Lake, 25-19, 18-25, 25-9, 25-18

Section 6 • semifinals

• Delano def. Mound Westonka, 25-6, 25-15, 25-14

• Northfield def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 26-24, 25-21, 25-21

CLASS 2A

Section 3 • first round

• Eden Valley-Watkins def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23

• Jackson County Central def. Fairmont, 25-18, 25-14, 25-27, 25-23

• Litchfield def. Morris/Chokio-Alberta, 19-25, 25-20, 24-26, 26-24, 15-8

• Luverne def. Pipestone, 27-25, 16-25, 19-25, 25-18, 15-8

• Paynesville def. Montevideo, 25-9, 25-11, 25-9

• Windom def. St. James Area, 25-2, 25-17, 25-11

Section 5 • second round

• Howard Lake-W-W def. Eagle Ridge Academy, 25-12, 25-6, 25-13

• Kimball def. Blake, 3-1

• Maranatha Christian def. Spectrum, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14

• Watertown-Mayer def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-14, 25-23, 25-20

Section 7 • quarterfinals

• Crosby-Ironton def. Proctor, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 19-25, 16-14

• Esko def. Mora, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20

• Two Harbors def. Greenway, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21

• Rush City def. Barnum, 25-16, 25-7, 25-11

Section 8 • quarterfinals

• Barnesville def. East Grand Forks, 26-24, 16-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Park Rapids, 25-22, 25-14, 25-20

• Hawley def. Perham, 25-13, 25-8, 25-21

• Wadena-Deer Creek def. Thief River Falls, 25-16, 25-11, 25-17

CLASS 1A

Section 3 • first round

• Adrian def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-17, 25-21, 18-25, 25-27, 15-10

• Canby def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 26-24, 25-11, 26-24

• MACCRAY def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 25-14

• Minneota def. Lakeview, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13

• Renville County West def. Wabasso, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Red Rock Central, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16

• SW Minn. Christian def. Murray County Central, 27-25, 25-21, 25-21

• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Edgerton, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14

Section 5 • quarterfinals

• Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-22, 15-25, 25-23, 26-24

• Pine River-Backus def. Mille Lacs, 14-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-27, 15-12

• Sebeka def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-23, 25-4, 25-8

• Swanville def. Braham, 25-10, 25-19, 25-18

Section 6 • quarterfinals

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23

• Breckenridge def. New York Mills, 27-25, 13-25, 25-18, 25-23

• Hillcrest Lutheran def. Underwood, 25-12, 25-13, 25-20

• West Central def. Parkers Prairie, 25-14, 25-20, 25-21

Section 7 • quarterfinals

• Bigfork def. North Woods, 3-2

• Ely def. Chisholm, 25-15, 25-8, 25-9

• Floodwood def. Cherry, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12

• South Ridge def. Cromwell-Wright, 25-12, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15

Section 8 • quarterfinals

• Ada-Borup West def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 25-16, 25-16, 25-3

• Badger/G-MR def. Sacred Heart, 16-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-14

• Fertile-Beltrami def. Fosston, 25-20, 18-25, 25-11, 22-25, 15-8

• Kittson Central def. Red Lake Falls, 25-14, 25-6, 25-17

