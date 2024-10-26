High Schools

Becker routs Little Falls in 56-14 high school football playoff ‘mismatch’

Saturday’s Class 4A, Section 8 football semifinal was essentially over at halftime, with Becker up by seven touchdowns.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 26, 2024 at 11:30PM
“Their coach [Joe Bartos] started the conversation of going to running time for the second half,” Becker coach Dwight Lundeen said. “I was in full agreement, and I was hoping he would have that conversation. Because we had a mismatch today.”

Even the sharpest football observer likely wrote off Saturday’s Class 4A, Section 8 football semifinal victory as another lopsided victory for the favorite: In this case, top-seeded and No. 1 ranked Becker, against an overmatched foe, in this case, Little Falls (3-7).

And while Little Falls conceded at halftime of what became a 56-14 Becker rout, the coach who the stadium honors, Dwight Lundeen, threaded the needle with the moxie of a coach drawing from more than 50 seasons on the sidelines.

Becker drained all the drama from Saturday’s game by building a 49-0 halftime lead. Minnesota State High School League calls for a mercy rule, or running time, when a team leads by 35 points in the fourth quarter. The coaches agreed to start running time before the second half commenced.

Sophomore quarterback Tristan Kowalkowski tossed three touchdown passes before halftime. He saw just enough of what he likes about his team, despite the limited playing time.

“I felt our effort was great,” Kowalkowski said. “And the other guys finished the game strong. We might not be the biggest or strongest team but we are quick and we can get to the ball fast. Our defense is like bees swarming to the ball.”

Lundeen concurred.

“We’ve played pretty good defense all year,” Lundeen said. “We’re nasty. The starters have given up very few points.”

Little Falls managed to score twice in the fourth quarter on a touchdown run from senior running back Luke Avery and a touchdown pass from quarterback Gavin Anderson to fellow senior receiver Derrick Young.

The victory means Becker (10-0) advances to play No. 2 seed Princeton (9-0), the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal, on Friday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

“That’s why I have been coaching for 55 years,” Lundeen said. “Two undefeated teams should make for a good matchup. We’ve got good momentum. And that’s what we coach to be, at our best this time of year.”

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

