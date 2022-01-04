Andover’s Isa Goettl (12) controlled the puck against a Minnetonka defender during the championship game of the Walser Invitational.

ISA GOETTL

Andover • girls' hockey

Goettl is detail-oriented. She is tenacious. Now she has added scoring to those valuable traits.

The junior forward scored a career-high four goals, including a pure hat trick in the second period, in a 6-2 victory over Maple Grove in the semifinals of the Walser Invitational at Braemar Arena.

"That was crazy. It was cool," Goettl said.

She has nine goals — two fewer than she scored all of last season — and 11 assists for the Class 2A, No. 1 Huskies (13-0).

She had an assist and was instrumental in setting up another goal in a 4-3 win over Minnetonka in the championship game.

"Most impressive was her play without the puck, getting on pucks hard," Andover coach Melissa Volk said. "She backchecks just as hard as she forechecks, and blocks shots."

Goettl would like nothing better than to reach the state championship for a third consecutive year. The Huskies won the state crown in 2020 and were the runner-up a year ago.

"That is an unreal experience," Goettl said. "It's fun and exciting."

BRAEDEN CARRINGTON

Park Center • boys' basketball

Carrington, a 6-4 senior and a Gophers recruit, was named the MVP of the George Floyd Jr. Memorial Holiday Classic after scoring 35 points and grabbing seven rebounds in a 67-55 victory over Minneapolis North in the final. He had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists in a semifinal victory over Chicago Orr.

CLAIRE ENRIGHT

Lakeville South • girls' hockey

The senior forward scored a career-best five goals in a 6-0 triumph over Anoka in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Winter Border Battle tournament. She added two goals and three assists in the following two games as the Cougars (12-1) cruised to the championship.

JUDE LINK

Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield • wrestling

Link battled through illness to win the 160-pound weight class at Rumble on the Red and picked up his 166th career win, a school record. "Jude is the hardest-working athlete I have coached in almost 30 years," Charger coach Bryan Clemen said.

ABBY REKSTAD

Elk River/Zimmerman • gymnastics

The senior is off to an excellent start to her final season. She has posted an all-around score of 36.825, including a 9.55 on the vault.

"Abby leads by example and encourages others to be their best every day," Elks coach Jennifer Bartlett said. "Her pike-Tsukahara vault is electrifying."

ADAM MARSHALL

Benilde-St. Margaret's • boys' hockey

Marshall scored the last two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, in a 5-4 triumph over Rogers and registered his 100th career point when he assisted on the game-winning goal in a 3-2 victory over Maple Grove.

SHANNON FORNSHELL

Wayzata • girls' basketball

The junior has more than doubled her offensive output over the past three weeks. She averaged 6.25 points per game in the Trojans' first four outings and increased that to 14 per game over the past six. "She continues to make strides and gain confidence," Wayzata coach Julie Stewart said.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.