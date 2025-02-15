Make your portfolio more efficient with these clear steps

Receiving more statements doesn’t make you more diversified. It makes you more disorganized. Being able to view and manage your money holistically is a big deal. The more places where you have accounts, the more difficult it is to see how your total portfolio looks. And the harder it will be to make changes when you deem it appropriate. 401(k) accounts often need to remain at your employer, but did you know most companies offer an “in-service distribution” if you are age 59 ½ or older? It’s another method you can use to consolidate assets in one place.