A motorist who exhibited "poor driving behavior" was responsible for a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis that left one person dead.

A Ford Explorer heading west rolled over near Franklin Avenue just after 7 a.m. causing the driver to be ejected, the State Patrol said.

The driver, a 47-year-old man, died at the scene. His name was not released. The passenger was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

Moments after the wreck, images captured on Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the Explorer on its roof and lying near the center concrete median.

Authorities were still investigating Wednesday afternoon, but "due to poor driving behavior" the Explorer rolled over, an early version of the crash report said.

The crash snarled the morning commute as all westbound lanes were shut down for about 3 hours, reopening about 10 a.m. Traffic was diverted onto Hwy. 280 during the closure. At times, that created a backup stretching up to a couple miles to Snelling Avenue.

All eastbound lanes remained open while authorities investigated the crash and cleared the wreckage.