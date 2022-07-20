Firms planning two large copper-nickel mines for northeastern Minnesota — including the PolyMet project — will be combined into one company.

PolyMet, the Minnesota hard rock mine closest to becoming reality, said Wednesday it will create a 50-50 joint venture with Teck American, the owner of a nearby project that is still in early stages of development.

Swiss mining giant Glencore will retain its majority ownership of PolyMet. Teck American is a subsidiary of Canadian mining heavyweight Teck Resources.

"This extraordinary venture links the expertise, experience and financial resources of PolyMet, Teck and Glencore," Jon Cherry, PolyMet's CEO, said in a press statement. The combined PolyMet and Teck operations will be named "NewRange Copper Nickel."

PolyMet's NorthMet project near Hoyt Lakes sits on at least 795 million tons of potentially mineable copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals; Teck's resources for its Mesaba project cover at least 1,740 million tons.

"The NewRange Copper Nickel joint venture brings together two large, well defined mineral resources in the established Iron Range mining region of Minnesota," Don Lindsay, Teck's CEO, said in a press statement.

PolyMet, based in Toronto but run from St. Paul, has gotten myriad state and federal permits to begin mining. But three of them are still being challenged on environmental grounds, stalling the $1 billion project.

Environmental groups contend hard rock mines like PolyMet's and Teck's threaten to pollute water with toxic acids and metals.

Teck has not begun its environmental review and permitting process. "They are still in early stages," said Bruce Richardson, a PolyMet spokesman. "They are still doing exploration drilling, but they have a well-known and well-established [mineral] resource."

The environmental review for Teck's property is separate from PolyMet's, though Teck can rely on PolyMet's experience in the permitting process, Richardson said. "It gives them a gateway — perhaps a clearer pathway to the development of Mesaba down the road."

Richardson said the partnership will allow for other "synergies" between the two projects.

For instance, Teck has a proprietary mineral processing technology that could be employed at PolyMet's NorthMet project, he said. And the proximity of the two mines — Teck is roughly one mile northeast of PolyMet — could boost overall operational efficiency.

PolyMet and Teck are each putting $85 million into NewRange. Glencore is providing PolyMet's share, and is also sinking an additional $30 million directly into PolyMet to cover debt obligations. Glencore owns 71 % of PolyMet's stock.

The joint venture will be run by a six-member member management committee, with three appointees from each company. PolyMet's Cherry will be the committee's chairman.

Shares in PolyMet, whose only project is the NorthMet mine, rose 8% on Wednesday's news. "The successful completion of this transaction is expected to more than double the resources attributable to PolyMet shareholders," Cherry said.