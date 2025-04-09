Police: Twin Cities parents say pre-K teacher gave kids sleep-inducing gummies before naptime

An Eden Prairie preschool teacher is accused of slipping sleep-inducing gummies to her students just before naptime, according to police.
Parents of students attending Jardin Spanish Immersion Academy told officers late last month that their children were given sugar-coated melatonin gummies by their teacher and instructed not to tell anyone, police said in a Wednesday court filing.
“Parents had reported their children feeling sleepier and napping during the day when they normally wouldn’t,” the filing disclosed.
An officer and school administrator watched playgound video from March 27 that captured the teacher remove something from one of her pockets and hold it in an open hand, read a search warrant affidavit filed by police seeking a judge’s permission to obtain a copy of the recording.
“A child took what was in [the teacher’s] hand and placed it in their mouth,” the filing continued.
Under police questioning on March 31, the teacher said she had given gummies to the class once, and that was after naptime, the affidavit read. She said the gummies were Welch’s Fruit Snacks and not melatonin.
The Star Tribune reached out to police Wednesday for an update on the investigation. The teacher, a 42-year-old Eden Prairie resident, has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
A message was left with a Jardin vice president for comment and whether the teacher, hired about a year ago, is still on staff.