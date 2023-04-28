A ceremony for St. Paul officers who have climbed the department ranks drew more than a hundred people Thursday, including many who celebrated the first Latina woman to earn a leadership rank.

Cmdr. Jack Serier was promoted to assistant chief as part of the ceremony. Cmdrs. Pamela Barragan, Joshua Lego, and Dan Malmgren were promoted to deputy chief.

Department Chief Axel Henry joined family and friends in applauding the four, adding that their work and leadership earned recognition.

"I recognize excellence. That's my job, and we have four excellent folks here today," Henry said. "We are talent-rich, but we have to make sure that we develop folks and create pathways so everyone can see the light — they can see the path."

For many in attendance, Barragan represents that path.

The Quito, Ecuador native joined the department as a community liaison in 1996 after working at a yogurt stand in the city skyways and moonlighting at a bar on weekends. She became a police officer two years later and climbed the ranks, serving as the department's unit commander for community partnerships. She was a finalist for the department's chief position before Henry was appointed last fall.

After her mother pinned Barragan's new badge, hugging her before joining the crowd in applause, Barragan thanked the department for being a place where her voice can be heard.

"There's a lot of diversity coming to Minnesota, and we need to be in those spaces. We need to make sure that people that represent different voices have the opportunity to be in the spaces [where] we can make change," Barragan said. "We cannot just stay with the status quo. We want to make sure that things are progressing as our community is inquiring us to progress."

Some residents want more progress in diversifying the department. Advocates asked city officials to add Black officers to the force's leadership team when Chief Henry's internal email first announced the promotions in December. Department spokesperson Mike Ernster said at the time that there are two high-ranking Black officers who they hope will gain well-rounded experience before being promoted.

They could be joined by more officers of color who are as part of the department's new recruitment effort led by Sgt. Kou Yang, who hopes to diversify the department in order to better represent city residents. According to U.S. Census Bureau data: 19% of St. Paul residents are Asian, 16% are Black and 8.7% are Hispanic.

Rigo Aguirre, President of the National Team of Peace Officers' Association's Minnesota Chapter, said Barragan's promotion could be a sign of good things to come. He says Barragan put countless hours into community outreach, and other law enforcement leaders might see her promotion as a sign of progress.

"Did she start out with maybe not as many people that look like her, that gave her that mentorship? Of course she did. But somebody has to do it first. She's the first one," Aguirre said. "She made it. She fought hard, [and] she worked hard ... We're in very good hands. We just need to continue the promotion of diversity and getting people through the ranks."