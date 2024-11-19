A man on a scooter has grabbed or tried to grab at least five females on a St. Louis Park trail over a span of several weeks this fall, officials said Tuesday.
Police: Man on scooter tied to 5 grabbing incidents targeting women on Twin Cities trail
“The suspect has approached on an electric scooter and either attempted to or successfully grabbed them over their clothing,” police said.
Reports to police say the incidents tied to a suspect in his late teens or early 20s have occurred on the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail in St. Louis Park and Minneapolis between Oct. 9 and Nov. 12.
“At least five females have reported incidents where the suspect has approached on an electric scooter and either attempted to or successfully grabbed them over their clothing,” a statement from police read.
Incidents have taken place between the trail’s Dakota Park and Cedar Lake areas, police said.
The physical description offered by police was too broad to help the public possibly identify the suspect.
Anyone who has also been similarly targeted or has information about a possible suspect is urged to call the police tip line at 952-924-2165, or email info@stlouisparkmn.gov and include your contact information.
