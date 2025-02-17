A shooting in southern Minnesota over the weekend left one man dead and another wounded, officials said.
Police looking for suspects in shooting in southern Minnesota that killed one, wounded another
Officials have yet to point to a possible motive for the shooting.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 17, 2025 at 2:13PM
The gunfire in Austin occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 110 block of 5th Avenue NW., where officers found a man fatally wounded, police said. A second man was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital, according to police.
No arrests have been announced as of Monday morning.
Officials have yet to identify the victims or point to a possible motive for the shooting.
Special menus featured at 18 local eateries in an effort to give local eateries a boost during a slow time.