Greater Minnesota

Police looking for suspects in shooting in southern Minnesota that killed one, wounded another

Officials have yet to point to a possible motive for the shooting.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 17, 2025 at 2:13PM
Austin Police Department (Austin Police Department)

A shooting in southern Minnesota over the weekend left one man dead and another wounded, officials said.

The gunfire in Austin occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 110 block of 5th Avenue NW., where officers found a man fatally wounded, police said. A second man was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital, according to police.

No arrests have been announced as of Monday morning.

Officials have yet to identify the victims or point to a possible motive for the shooting.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

