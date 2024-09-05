Police investigate after ancient skeletal remains discovered in northern Minnesota

Ancient skeletal remains of at least three people were recently uncovered along the shores of a northern Minnesota lake, and police are investigating what happened.
The agencies have not said if there could be charges due to the remains being unearthed.
Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded on the night of Aug. 31 to the shores of Leech Lake, after a group of wild rice farmers in Gould Township said they found human remains, the sheriff’s office said in a joint news release with the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police. The deputies found at least three individuals’ skeletal remains, and they are believed to be several hundred years old.
The Leech Lake Heritage Sites program and the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council were contacted, and the remains were secured.
“This incident remains under investigation and the specific location is not being disclosed at this time, though it is located within a known cultural site,” the sheriff’s office and police department said.
The agencies warned that knowingly disturbing cultural sites or cemeteries can have criminal or civil repercussions, and urged the public to not disturb the area and contact police if they encounter suspected human remains.
“In doing so, this ensures vital evidence is preserved, along with being respectful of those who were here before us,” the release said.
The sheriff’s office and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police did not immediately return requests for comment.
