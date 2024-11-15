An Inver Grove Heights woman allegedly stole over 500 pieces of mail from mailboxes, according to charges filed Friday, and was busted after police confronted her in a vehicle filled with stolen packages and letters.
Charges: Inver Grove Heights woman took more than 500 pieces of mail from multiple homes
There were 161 victims of mail theft in the Inver Grove Heights case, according to police.
A little after midnight on Thursday, an officer with Inver Grove Heights police pulled over the vehicle of the suspect, 34-year-old Kanesha Renae Anderson, for having a broken headlight, according to a police department news release. The officer saw a “large amount of mail” inside Anderson’s vehicle.
Upon questioning, Anderson admitted to stealing the mail from nearby mailboxes and told police she didn’t intend to give it back, according to charges filed Friday in Dakota County District Court.
Anderson was charged with two counts of mail theft. Attorney information for Anderson was not available as of Friday afternoon.
Officers sorted through the recovered mail, found over 500 stolen pieces, and counted 161 people who had their mail stolen. The mail was repackaged and transported to a post office to be re-sent to its owners, and police will notify the victims who were impacted, the department said.
The department urged residents near the intersection of 78th Street E. and Concord Boulevard to check with the post office if they have not received expected mail, as they may have had mail stolen.
Anderson was arrested and remained in Dakota County jail on Thursday afternoon.
