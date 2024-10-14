St. Paul

Police ID man shot, critically wounded by coworker at post office in St. Paul

The suspect, a 28-year-old man from Minneapolis, remains jailed with charges pending.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 14, 2024 at 3:41PM
A police vehicle is parked outside of a United States Postal Service office, located at 1715 Seventh Street West in St. Paul, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Nicole Norfleet/Star Tribune)

Officials on Monday released the identity of the man who was shot and critically wounded by a coworker outside a post office in St. Paul over the weekend.

Roy Varghese, 50, of Eagan, was shot several times mid-afternoon Sunday at the U.S. Postal Service’s Elway Station at 1715 W. 7th St., on a report of a person shot inside the building, according to police. Varghese was taken by emergency responders to Regions Hospital.

Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said Monday that Varghese’s condition “is currently stable, but his injuries are life-threatening.”

Police said they arrested the suspected shooter about an hour later during a traffic stop near W. 7th and Madison streets.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man from Minneapolis, remains jailed on suspicion of assault with charges pending. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

In a statement, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it was working with law enforcement to investigate the shooting.

Court records show the suspect was convicted in May 2022 of a gross misdemeanor for threatening to have someone kill the owner of a senior assisted-living facility in Edina where he worked as a janitor. He was sentenced to two years’ probation.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

