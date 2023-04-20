Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

St. Paul police say they have arrested a man for the killing of a 23-year-old who was shot to death in a Target store parking lot earlier this month, in what police called a "brazen" killing.

A 25-year-old man was arrested by officers Wednesday for the shooting death of Jadonn Taylor. He has been booked in the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of 2nd degree murder. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

St. Paul Police Department Sgt. Mike Ernster called the April 6 shooting, which marked the city's ninth homicide, a brazen act that is "beyond anybody's normal thought pattern." The incident shut down Target that day and cordoned off bystanders' vehicles which were part of the crime scene.

A search warrant leading up to the suspect's arrest disclosed more details of what led to the shooting.

Police were sent at 9:50 a.m. that day to Target on 1744 Suburban Avenue for a report of shots fired. They soon learned that Taylor was brought to a fire station less than a half mile away with multiple gunshot wounds. Although staff performed CPR, Taylor died at the scene.

Taylor's girlfriend drove him to the fire station for help. She told investigators that the two of them went to Target that day to shop for their daughter. They parked in a spot close to the entrance, but noticed a "suspicious" Chrysler 300 nearby with "tinted out" windows.

The two went inside the store to be safe and near security, but walked back to their vehicle when they finished shopping. That's when she says a man approached their vehicle, looked into the windows and started shooting. She ducked down but realized that Taylor was bleeding and "slumped over", taking him to the nearby fire station for aid.

Surveillance video from Target supports what Taylor's girlfriend claimed. Search warrant documents say that video shows the Chrysler 300 driving past Taylor and his girlfriend. The car briefly leaves the parking lot before the shooter returns to the area on foot with someone driving the Chrysler 300 near them.

Authorities say that Chrysler is registered to the suspect's girlfriend, who is seen walking out of Target and into her vehicle minutes after the shooting.

Surveillance video showed the shooter hanging out in the area for around 10 minutes until Taylor and his girlfriend are seen leaving Target. They approached Taylor's vehicle and began shooting into the back of it, shattering the rear window. They then move to the driver's side and continue shooting, fleeing on foot afterwards as Taylor's girlfriend fled in their vehicle.

Investigators later learned that the suspect may be associated with a St. Paul east side gang, and that Taylor started receiving threats on social media after the killing of Gabrielle Dehoyos — a pregnant 21-year-old shot in the passenger seat of her boyfriend's car.

The police homicide unit later received a tip that Taylor's shooting was in retaliation for Dehoyos murder. Paul Dwayne Harris, 24, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Dehoyos' death a month ago. According to the search warrant, Taylor and Harris were close, and both members of westside gangs, which are rivals with eastside gangs.

It is unclear when he will appear in court for the charges. Authorities are still searching for the suspect's girlfriend, whose phone has been shut off since her family members were told she is wanted.