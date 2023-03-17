Authorities have identified the 21-year-old pregnant woman who died after being shot in her car in St. Paul.

Gabriella Dehoyos was the victim of Monday's shooting, according to St. Paul police. She was removed from life support sometime between Wednesday and Thursday, making her the city's seventh homicide victim this year. Her fetus died as well.

A 24-year-old has been arrested in connection with Dehoyos' death, and was booked into the Ramsey County jail Thursday afternoon on suspicion of murder.

Dehoyos was shot inside her car at the intersection of St. Anthony Avenue and Marion Street and was taken for treatment to Regions Hospital.