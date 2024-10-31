Podcast: What the Vikings’ acquisition of left tackle Cam Robinson says about their 2024 intentions

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Michael Rand preview Sunday night’s game against the plucky Colts (4-4) and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. They discuss a range of topics from the acquisition of new left tackle Cam Robinson after Christian Darrisaw’s season-ending knee injury to quarterback Sam Darnold’s trust in his targets. Also, will linebacker Blake Cashman play? And will Aaron Jones ever get a rep to breathe again this season?