Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Michael Rand preview Sunday night’s game against the plucky Colts (4-4) and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. They discuss a range of topics from the acquisition of new left tackle Cam Robinson after Christian Darrisaw’s season-ending knee injury to quarterback Sam Darnold’s trust in his targets. Also, will linebacker Blake Cashman play? And will Aaron Jones ever get a rep to breathe again this season?
Podcast: What the Vikings’ acquisition of left tackle Cam Robinson says about their 2024 intentions
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game against the Colts and discuss Robinson’s arrival to a 5-2 team looking to make the most of their position.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 31, 2024 at 12:10AM
