Podcast: Vikings vs. Lions will be culmination of a very serious sports week

Host Michael Rand starts with a big week in Minnesota sports as things get serious with the turn of the calendar. The Wolves play the Thunder and Celtics, perhaps the two biggest NBA title contenders this season. The Wild have a big week. The Gophers men’s basketball team hosts Purdue. The Gophers football team can extend its bowl streak. And the Vikings cap it all off.