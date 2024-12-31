Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a big week in Minnesota sports as things get serious with the turn of the calendar. The Wolves play the Thunder and Celtics, perhaps the two biggest NBA title contenders this season. The Wild have a big week. The Gophers men’s basketball team hosts Purdue. The Gophers football team can extend its bowl streak. And the Vikings cap it all off.
Podcast: Vikings vs. Lions will be culmination of a very serious sports week
Host Michael Rand starts with a big week in Minnesota sports as things get serious with the turn of the calendar. The Wolves play the Thunder and Celtics, perhaps the two biggest NBA title contenders this season. The Wild have a big week. The Gophers men’s basketball team hosts Purdue. The Gophers football team can extend its bowl streak. And the Vikings cap it all off.
9:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand to break down the film from the Vikings’ win over the Packers. Was the offensive line as good as Rand thought it was? How concerned should we be about missed kicks? And can Sam Darnold keep things rolling against Detroit?
29:00: Vikings poetry is on point.
45:00: The Lions were the Lions, which is a compliment these days.
Gophers coach Ben Johnson is 0-15 vs. ranked opponents, but he has a chance to end the drought Thursday vs. No. 20 Purdue.