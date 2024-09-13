Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a bizarre story about Twins minor league catcher Derek Bender, a sixth-round draft choice this past summer, who was released from the organization for tipping pitches to help an opponent. While his motivation is not 100% clear, ESPN reported that Bender had told teammates he was was ready for the season to be over.
Podcast: Twins minor leaguer released for tipping pitches + Fantasy football joy
6:00: Star Tribune high school sports writer Cassidy Hettesheimer joins Rand to discuss her story on Elk River’s unique offense that fools both defenses and camera operators.
14:00: The introduction of a fantasy football segment with Star Tribune sports editor Ryan Kostecka.
28:00: Another concussion for Tua Tagovailoa and a big weekend in Minnesota sports.
