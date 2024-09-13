Sports

Podcast: Twins minor leaguer released for tipping pitches + Fantasy football joy

In a bizarre story at the start of Friday’s Daily Delivery podcast, a recent sixth-round Twins draft pick was released by the organization for aiding an opponent by tipping pitches. Plus the joy of fantasy football and a unique high school offense.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 13, 2024 at 2:52PM
FILE - Baseballs sit in a basket during the baseball draft combine in 2023. (Matt York)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a bizarre story about Twins minor league catcher Derek Bender, a sixth-round draft choice this past summer, who was released from the organization for tipping pitches to help an opponent. While his motivation is not 100% clear, ESPN reported that Bender had told teammates he was was ready for the season to be over.

6:00: Star Tribune high school sports writer Cassidy Hettesheimer joins Rand to discuss her story on Elk River’s unique offense that fools both defenses and camera operators.

14:00: The introduction of a fantasy football segment with Star Tribune sports editor Ryan Kostecka.

28:00: Another concussion for Tua Tagovailoa and a big weekend in Minnesota sports.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More
Twins

Elly De La Cruz grand slam sinks Twins as Reds roll 8-4

card image

The seventh inning spiraled quickly for Bailey Ober, who exited just before Jorge Alcala served up a grand slam to Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz.

Gophers

Gophers receiver Cristian Driver carries father’s NFL tutelage into his own budding career

card image
Lynx

Lynx use familiar formula to roll past Sky 83-66 to tie franchise record for victories

card image