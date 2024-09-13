The Twins released their sixth-round draft pick from July after they learned he informed opposing hitters what pitches were coming as his minor league team competed for a playoff berth, the Minnesota Star Tribune confirmed.
Twins cut minor league catcher Derek Bender after he aids opponent in elimination game
The sixth-round draft pick out of Coastal Carolina was tipping players off about what pitches were coming.
Derek Bender, a catcher from Coastal Carolina, lasted fewer than two months in the Twins organization after he received a $297,500 signing bonus. Playing for Class A Fort Myers, Bender’s team entered the last week of the regular season needing wins in three of its final six games to qualify for the Florida State League playoffs.
After dropping the first three games, ESPN first reported Bender tipped off pitches to Lakeland Tigers hitters in the second game of a doubleheader on Sept. 6. Lakeland scored four runs in the second inning against lefty pitcher Ross Dunn, and Fort Myers was eliminated with a 6-0 loss. Fort Myers won its final two games.
ESPN reported Fort Myers coaches were notified Bender tipped pitches after the game and that Bender told teammates he wanted the season to end. The Twins, who declined further comment, released Bender after an internal investigation.
“Derek Bender is one of my favorite teammates I’ve played with,” tweeted Payton Eeles, a Twins minor leaguer for the Class AAA St. Paul Saints who played with Bender in college. “He loved to win, period. We wouldn’t have won as much as we did without him. He made a mistake in life that many 21-year-olds do, and I understand the org’s decision. But nothing can change what I saw firsthand. Love ya Bendy.”
Bender batted .200 in 19 games with two homers, two doubles and eight RBI. ESPN reported Bender spent the final two games in the bullpen instead of the dugout.
The sixth-round draft pick out of Coastal Carolina was tipping players off about what pitches were coming.