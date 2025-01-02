Host Michael Rand starts with a moment of pure sports-watching joy Wednesday, which came from the late drama in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal between Arizona State and Texas. Though the Longhorns prevailed, the Arizona State comeback gave us a game for the ages.
Podcast: The best Minnesota sports had to offer and hope for what is to come
Host Michael Rand starts with a moment of pure sports-watching joy Wednesday, which came from the late drama in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal between Arizona State and Texas. Then Rand runs through his list of the 10 biggest story lines in Minnesota sports in 2024.
6:00: Rand runs through his list of the 10 biggest story lines in Minnesota sports in 2024. In the end, it was a year of a lot of unexpected success.
23:00: What does Rand hope local teams will get in 2025?
