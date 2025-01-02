Sports

Podcast: The best Minnesota sports had to offer and hope for what is to come

Host Michael Rand starts with a moment of pure sports-watching joy Wednesday, which came from the late drama in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal between Arizona State and Texas. Then Rand runs through his list of the 10 biggest story lines in Minnesota sports in 2024.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 2, 2025 at 3:02PM
Vikings safety Camryn Bynum (24) celebrates after stopping the Packers last weekend. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Though the Longhorns prevailed, the Arizona State comeback gave us a game for the ages.

6:00: Rand runs through his list of the 10 biggest story lines in Minnesota sports in 2024. In the end, it was a year of a lot of unexpected success.

23:00: What does Rand hope local teams will get in 2025?

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

