Sports

Podcast: Sam Darnold for MVP and Gophers basketball truths (on episode 1,000)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts off the 1,000th episode of Daily Delivery with a hard truth about the Gophers men’s basketball team, which lost 82-67 to Indiana on Monday. Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for their weekly Vikings film review.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 10, 2024 at 4:03PM
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) pumped his fist after Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) scored Sunday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts off the 1,000th episode of Daily Delivery with a hard truth about the Gophers men’s basketball team, which lost 82-67 to Indiana on Monday. Coach Ben Johnson wants more effort. But this team is clearly lacking in talent after major roster turnover, and effort can only make up for so much of that.

7:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for their weekly Vikings film review. Rand fires in first with three hot takeaways, including a thought about Sam Darnold for MVP chatter.

29:00: Vikings poetry, with four of them to commemorate a beautiful game.

44:00: Juan Soto and the Twins.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More

Daily Delivery

Podcast: Sam Darnold for MVP and Gophers basketball truths (on episode 1,000)

card image

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts off the 1,000th episode of Daily Delivery with a hard truth about the Gophers men’s basketball team, which lost 82-67 to Indiana on Monday. Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for their weekly Vikings film review.

Twins

Twins focused on trade market during winter meetings with ‘high bar’ for any Carlos Correa talks

card image

Vikings

Souhan: Where do the Vikings rank among the NFL's best?

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image