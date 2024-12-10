Podcast: Sam Darnold for MVP and Gophers basketball truths (on episode 1,000)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts off the 1,000th episode of Daily Delivery with a hard truth about the Gophers men’s basketball team, which lost 82-67 to Indiana on Monday. Coach Ben Johnson wants more effort. But this team is clearly lacking in talent after major roster turnover, and effort can only make up for so much of that.
Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts off the 1,000th episode of Daily Delivery with a hard truth about the Gophers men’s basketball team, which lost 82-67 to Indiana on Monday. Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for their weekly Vikings film review.
7:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for their weekly Vikings film review. Rand fires in first with three hot takeaways, including a thought about Sam Darnold for MVP chatter.
29:00: Vikings poetry, with four of them to commemorate a beautiful game.
44:00: Juan Soto and the Twins.
