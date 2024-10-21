Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the real reasons the Lynx and Vikings lost

On Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast, Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse doesn’t sugarcoat things. The Lynx lost because they didn’t make enough plays, not as a result of some vast officiating conspiracy. The Vikings, too, came up short when it mattered most.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 21, 2024 at 1:36PM
Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) took the ball away from New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (44) in the third quarter Sunday. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which for the most part was a Sunday full of heartbreak.

The Lynx came within a few seconds of their fifth WNBA championship, but a missed layup by Napheesa Collier and a questionable sequence leading to game-tying free throws by New York led to an overtime win for the Liberty. Reusse dismisses the idea of complaining about the referees and instead says the Lynx should have won big had they made a few shots.

The Vikings, meanwhile, lost on a last-second field goal to the Lions. It was another game where one play either on offense or defense would have turned the outcome. Minnesota is still 5-1, but the NFC North is suddenly up for grabs.

Plus thoughts on the Wolves and Minnesota United.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

Michael Rand

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

