Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which for the most part was a Sunday full of heartbreak.
Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the real reasons the Lynx and Vikings lost
On Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast, Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse doesn’t sugarcoat things. The Lynx lost because they didn’t make enough plays, not as a result of some vast officiating conspiracy. The Vikings, too, came up short when it mattered most.
The Lynx came within a few seconds of their fifth WNBA championship, but a missed layup by Napheesa Collier and a questionable sequence leading to game-tying free throws by New York led to an overtime win for the Liberty. Reusse dismisses the idea of complaining about the referees and instead says the Lynx should have won big had they made a few shots.
The Vikings, meanwhile, lost on a last-second field goal to the Lions. It was another game where one play either on offense or defense would have turned the outcome. Minnesota is still 5-1, but the NFC North is suddenly up for grabs.
Plus thoughts on the Wolves and Minnesota United.
