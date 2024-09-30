Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the KAT trade, huge Vikings win and end of the Twins

On Monday’s extremely newsy edition of the Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand and Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse rolled through the Karl-Anthony Towns blockbuster, the Vikings’ win at Lambeau, the Twins’ finish, the Lynx loss and Gophers controversy.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 30, 2024 at 1:16PM
The No. 32 jerseys of longtime Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. (Ken Chia)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at one of the newsiest weekends in Minnesota sports that either of them can recall.

On top of the Vikings improving to 4-0 with a win over the Packers at Lambeau Field, we had the end of the Twins’ 2024 collapse, the Gophers losing in controversial fashion at Michigan and the Lynx dropping Game 1 of their series against Connecticut.

But they started with the unexpected news: Karl-Anthony Towns, a nine-year mainstay for the Timberwolves, was traded to the Knicks right before the start of training camp. Reusse and Rand both like the move more than KAT fans might.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

