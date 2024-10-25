Sports

Podcast: More Vikings frustration, two good wins and a Twins offseason primer

Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings’ second loss in a row after a 5-0 start, this time 30-20 to the Rams. Phil Miller joins Rand for a breakdown of what should be a busy Twins offseason. The Wolves rallied for a nice win and the Wild kept rolling.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 25, 2024 at 1:56PM
Justin Jefferson (18) of the Minnesota Vikings on the bench in the final minute of the game at SoFi Stadium on Thursday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings’ second loss in a row after a 5-0 start, this time 30-20 to the Rams. The defense again allowed four touchdowns while the offense didn’t run enough plays to get into a groove in the second half. A missed call on a facemask dashed any slim hope of a rally, but it was about No. 8 on the list of why the Vikings lost.

9:00: Phil Miller joins Rand for a breakdown of what should be a busy Twins offseason. Their ownership situation is in flux, their TV situation is new and their roster is uncertain.

30:00: The Wolves rallied for a nice win and the Wild kept rolling.

