Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings’ second loss in a row after a 5-0 start, this time 30-20 to the Rams. The defense again allowed four touchdowns while the offense didn’t run enough plays to get into a groove in the second half. A missed call on a facemask dashed any slim hope of a rally, but it was about No. 8 on the list of why the Vikings lost.
Podcast: More Vikings frustration, two good wins and a Twins offseason primer
Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings’ second loss in a row after a 5-0 start, this time 30-20 to the Rams. Phil Miller joins Rand for a breakdown of what should be a busy Twins offseason. The Wolves rallied for a nice win and the Wild kept rolling.
9:00: Phil Miller joins Rand for a breakdown of what should be a busy Twins offseason. Their ownership situation is in flux, their TV situation is new and their roster is uncertain.
30:00: The Wolves rallied for a nice win and the Wild kept rolling.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle alluded to the job back in August, explaining the contract expertise needed with millions of dollars at stake each year.