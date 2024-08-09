Podcast: Limping Twins have huge opportunity; J.J. McCarthy hype is about to get real.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings announcing how they will divide up playing time for their quarterbacks in Saturday’s preseason opener. Sam Darnold will start, but rookie J.J. McCarthy will get a lot of time on the field as well. It will be the beginning of a journey, and perhaps the start of the McCarthy hype in earnest.
9:00: Rand talks to Star Tribune Twins writer Bobby Nightengale Jr. during a newsy week. Starting pitcher Joe Ryan is injured, and the Twins will have to lean even more on their young pitchers in a critical series this weekend against division-leading Cleveland. Plus the ongoing absence of Carlos Correa and the hot streak from Matt Wallner.
31:00: Rand has memories of former Minnesota-Duluth hockey coach Mike Sertich, who died Thursday at age 77.
The Twins couldn’t score against Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase after loading the bases in the ninth inning and dropped to 3½ games behind the first-place Guardians.