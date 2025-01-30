Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on Kirill Kaprizov, Brian Flores and Twins pitching

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wolves’ 121-113 victory over Phoenix late Wednesday, which included the first career ejection for head coach Chris Finch. He has been cranky the last few days, but his message seems to have hit the intended target as the Wolves have won four in a row and are five games above .500.
Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Michael Rand for their debate segment. In focus this week: Can the Wild survive without Kirill Kaprizov (they did a good job Wednesday), will Brian Flores ever get another shot as a head coach and are the Twins right to be optimistic about their pitching?
31:00: Vikings free agents in focus, St. Thomas men’s basketball stays hot at home.
Sam Darnold won Comeback Player of the Year. Each is a finalist in the same category for the media-selected NFL Honors.