Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on Kirill Kaprizov, Brian Flores and Twins pitching

Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Michael Rand for their debate segment. In focus this week: Can the Wild survive without Kirill Kaprizov (they did a good job Wednesday), will Brian Flores ever get another shot as a head coach and are the Twins right to be optimistic about their pitching?

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 30, 2025 at 4:17PM
Will Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores get another shot as a head coach someday? (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Wolves’ 121-113 victory over Phoenix late Wednesday, which included the first career ejection for head coach Chris Finch. He has been cranky the last few days, but his message seems to have hit the intended target as the Wolves have won four in a row and are five games above .500.

9:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their debate segment. In focus this week: Can the Wild survive without Kirill Kaprizov (they did a good job Wednesday), will Brian Flores ever get another shot as a head coach and are the Twins right to be optimistic about their pitching?

31:00: Vikings free agents in focus, St. Thomas men’s basketball stays hot at home.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

