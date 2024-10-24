Podcast: Diving into Vikings trade rumors and three big debate topics

Host Michael Rand spends the bulk of the show with two guests, starting with Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling. As rumors spread that the Vikings were hoping to trade for Rams QB Matthew Stafford -- someone they will face tonight on Thursday Night Football -- Goessling dug into both the viability and the likelihood of such a move. Verdict: Zero chance, according his source, but that doesn’t mean the Vikings won’t look to add another piece before the trade deadline.
18:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment. They get into their level of concern after the Wolves’ opener, a big game for Sam Darnold and how many wins it will take for the Gophers football program to call this a successful season.
37:00: A sweep for Gophers volleyball.
The Vikings game Thursday night against the Rams is a homecoming for coach Kevin O'Connell, who learned many of his methods as an assistant to Sean McVay in Los Angeles.