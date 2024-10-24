Sports

Podcast: Diving into Vikings trade rumors and three big debate topics

As rumors spread that the Vikings were hoping to trade for Rams QB Matthew Stafford, the Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling dug into both the viability and the likelihood of such a move. Plus La Velle E. Neal III joins host Michael Rand for their weekly debate segment.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 24, 2024 at 1:59PM
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah during a news conference earlier this year. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Host Michael Rand spends the bulk of the show with two guests, starting with Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling. As rumors spread that the Vikings were hoping to trade for Rams QB Matthew Stafford -- someone they will face tonight on Thursday Night Football -- Goessling dug into both the viability and the likelihood of such a move. Verdict: Zero chance, according his source, but that doesn’t mean the Vikings won’t look to add another piece before the trade deadline.

18:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly debate segment. They get into their level of concern after the Wolves’ opener, a big game for Sam Darnold and how many wins it will take for the Gophers football program to call this a successful season.

37:00: A sweep for Gophers volleyball.

Michael Rand

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

