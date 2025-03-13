Sports

Podcast: Ben Johnson fired; La Velle on Twins sale; Wolves roll; Aaron Rodgers?

It’s a newsy day.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 13, 2025 at 2:09PM
Ben Johnson was introduced as Gophers coach on March 13, 2021. Exactly four years later, he was fired Thursday. (Brian Peterson • brian.peterson@startribune.com/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

On Part One, host Michael Rand starts with the overnight news that Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson has been fired. Check back for Chip Scoggins' reaction on Part Two later today.

8:00: The Wolves rolled the Nuggets by 20 for their sixth consecutive victory.

12:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins from Florida for an update on the Twins, including the sale of the team.

34:00: Aaron Rodgers just won’t go away.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

