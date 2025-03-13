On Part One, host Michael Rand starts with the overnight news that Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson has been fired. Check back for Chip Scoggins' reaction on Part Two later today.
Podcast: Ben Johnson fired; La Velle on Twins sale; Wolves roll; Aaron Rodgers?
It’s a newsy day.
March 13, 2025 at 2:09PM
8:00: The Wolves rolled the Nuggets by 20 for their sixth consecutive victory.
12:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins from Florida for an update on the Twins, including the sale of the team.
34:00: Aaron Rodgers just won’t go away.
