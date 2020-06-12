Specialty retailer Christopher & Banks saw net sales fall nearly 52% in February, March and April after the women’s clothing chain was forced to temporarily close its stores because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were both pleased and highly encouraged with the momentum in our business,” said Keri Jones, chief executive of Christopher & Banks, in a Friday statement ahead of a scheduled earnings call.

“We had made tremendous progress across our strategic initiatives, which was reflected in our strong comp growth, our operating margin expansion and growing customer file,” she continued. “We had a strong start to fiscal 2020 with nearly 5% comparable sales growth in February. When the pandemic hit, the team was agile and decisive, taking dramatic action to stem cash outflows.”

Christopher & Banks reported a loss of $17.2 million for its first quarter, which ended May 2.

The Plymouth-based retailer had to close its stores in March because of stay-at-home orders across the country. It also furloughed all of its retail staff and more than 60% of its remaining workforce.

The Plymouth-based company began to gradually reopen its stores in late April and, as of Friday, had reopened about 90% of its stores. Earlier this month, Christopher & Banks was granted a $10 million Paycheck Protection Program loan to help offset the impact of COVID-19.

Quarter-to-date digital sales are up 50% as some of its store-only customers have begun to purchase online for the first time, Jones said.

“As we emerge from this crisis, we see opportunity to gain further market share as a result of the market disruption given our highly loyal customer base, strong value proposition and expanded omni-channel capabilities,” she said.

Corporate employees and management had their base salaries temporarily reduced from 20% to 50% for the CEO. Christopher & Banks was one of several local companies to withdraw its financial forecast for the remainder of the fiscal year “due to the fast-moving nature and uncertainty of the impacts of COVID-19.”

Twitter: @nicolenorfleet