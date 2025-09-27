Question internal vs. external motivations when it comes to money matters

Understanding your motivations can help you make decisions that are consistent with your values. Any of these reasons might creep into your decision; don’t judge yourself by them. When you move forward with your gifts, assess how they made you feel, whether the impact was lasting or transitory and what you would continue or change about your decision. Sitting down once a year to review the organizations you are interested in supporting gives you perspective on these choices. This can also help you see to which categories you are most drawn.