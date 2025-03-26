Peer into Lynne Rosetto Kasper’s splendid collection, as she auctions off a cook’s greatest treasures

It’s a copper pot so robust in nature that one can’t help but feel intimidated. Oval-shaped with a handled, ridged top, the width and depth suggest the massive vessel could double as a rustic hot tub.
“See the lid with these tall sides?” pointed out Revere Auctions specialist Sean Blanchet. “You would load coals onto the top for cooking.”
The mirror-like sheen suggested this massive piece of French cookware hadn’t touched fire in years, if ever. Nevertheless, I envisioned Lynne Rossetto Kasper gathering friends and luminaries around an extended dining table for a sumptuous feast, where she’d undoubtedly introduce a centerpiece dish with that honeyed voice familiar to longtime fans of her American Public Media show “The Splendid Table.“
This distinctive item is one of several pieces of cookware, cookbooks and more from the personal collection of the award-winning chef, radio host and cookbook author. Now, Rossetto Kasper has put her treasured kitchen bevy up for sale. St. Paul-based Revere Auctions, which specializes in rare collections, is running the online auction in which bids are being taken through April 16.
It makes sense that the virtual sale is based in St. Paul. Rossetto Kasper lived in the Crocus Hill neighborhood for years while recording the radio show, but her journey to food-world acclaim came by way of Italy.
She was working as a journalist while her husband’s job had them based in Belgium. While freelancing for notable food publications, Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region tugged at her heartstrings. She traveled back and forth to the Italian region countless times, even as she relocated to a home base stateside. She would spend the next 10 years writing what became her landmark tome: “The Splendid Table: Recipes From Emilia-Romagna, the Heartland of Northern Italian Food,” first published in 1992. A galley copy — the early print before wide release — is available in the collection.
As she told the Star Tribune in 2017, “I wanted to mark, to memorialize, to record what this precious time had meant, and what I’d learned. Not just learning about a dish, or a culture, but about a different way of being.”
With the book’s success came opportunities and television offers, but one phone call caught her attention. As she recounted in that same 2017 interview, ″I got a call from this young woman. She said she’d been cooking from my book for six months, and that she just heard me on NPR, and had I ever thought of doing a radio show?"