A 46-year-old pedestrian crossing a highway in St. Paul was struck and killed by a car early Saturday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
Pedestrian killed by car on St. Paul highway
Authorities said alcohol was not a factor in the overnight death.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 15, 2025 at 9:11PM
Cher Vang of St. Paul died around 2:13 a.m. when struck by a Subaru SUV southbound on Hwy. 52 at Alabama Street on the city’s West Side, authorities said.
The SUV driver, a 62-year-old Cottage Grove man, was not hurt. Investigators said alcohol wasn’t a factor and that the roadway was wet at the time.
Authorities said alcohol was not a factor in the overnight death.