Pavement repair project could choke traffic on southwest metro highway for months

The work on Hwy. 5 and 212 is slated to start Monday and impact as many as 100,000 motorists who use the roads each day.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 9, 2025 at 12:45PM
Hwys. 5 and 212 in Eden Prairie will be under construction through September, bringing lane closures impacting up to 100,000 motorists a day. (Minnesota Department of Transportation)

For motorists who use Hwys. 5 and 212 in the southwest metro, now is the time to find that secret route to avoid getting caught in a pavement repair project that promises to bring major traffic snarls for the next three months.

Crews on Monday will begin resurfacing shoulders on both highways between Interstate 494 and Eden Prairie Road, and drivers can expect to encounter intermittent lane closures through the end of the month.

That’s when the 100,000 drivers who use the routes each day will really feel the pinch as traffic will be reduced to a single lane, first in one direction and then the next, through September. Much of that stretch has two to four lanes open, so going down to one will be “impactful,” said Diane Langenbach, a MnDOT engineer.

“It could be very challenging to get around the southwest metro,” she said during a virtual meeting last month.

Langenbach said drivers could help ease the squeeze by avoiding the area between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays.

“If you can avoid those rush hours, that will help our highway system function better,” she said. “That will be an important part of this project going smoothly.”

Motorists may opt to use Valley View Road or Technology Drive, roads running roughly parallel to Hwys. 5 and 212, when the highway capacity is restricted, Langenbach said. But those roads are not designed to carry freeway-level traffic.

“Be patient and take your time on those alternate routes,” Langenbach said.

Both directions of Hwy. 5 will be closed on consecutive weekends, July 18-21 and 25-28.

MnDOT will spend $7 million to replace joints, install new guardrails to meet current safety standards and rehabilitate pavement, which is 20 years old.

“We know this is impactful,” Langenbach said. “We know that construction projects make it very difficult for the traveling public.”

The work on Hwys. 212 and 5 is just miles away from another large south metro construction project. MnDOT is adding an EZ Pass lane and repairing bridges between Hwy. 100 and Cedar Avenue, bringing lane reductions and closures.

The eastbound lanes of I-494 will be closed from 10 p.m. June 20 to 5 a.m. June 23 between Hwy. 100 and I-35W.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

