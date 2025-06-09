Pavement repair project could choke traffic on southwest metro highway for months

For motorists who use Hwys. 5 and 212 in the southwest metro, now is the time to find that secret route to avoid getting caught in a pavement repair project that promises to bring major traffic snarls for the next three months.
Crews on Monday will begin resurfacing shoulders on both highways between Interstate 494 and Eden Prairie Road, and drivers can expect to encounter intermittent lane closures through the end of the month.
That’s when the 100,000 drivers who use the routes each day will really feel the pinch as traffic will be reduced to a single lane, first in one direction and then the next, through September. Much of that stretch has two to four lanes open, so going down to one will be “impactful,” said Diane Langenbach, a MnDOT engineer.
“It could be very challenging to get around the southwest metro,” she said during a virtual meeting last month.
Langenbach said drivers could help ease the squeeze by avoiding the area between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. on weekdays.
“If you can avoid those rush hours, that will help our highway system function better,” she said. “That will be an important part of this project going smoothly.”
Motorists may opt to use Valley View Road or Technology Drive, roads running roughly parallel to Hwys. 5 and 212, when the highway capacity is restricted, Langenbach said. But those roads are not designed to carry freeway-level traffic.
“Be patient and take your time on those alternate routes,” Langenbach said.