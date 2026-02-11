‘No reason he should have died’: Alex Pretti’s parents open up

ARVADA, Colo. – Alex Pretti’s parents keep a box crammed with 200 letters and cards that have poured into their suburban Denver home since their 37-year-old son was shot and killed by immigration agents last month in Minneapolis.
Some are from health care workers and veterans praising Pretti’s work as an intensive-care nurse at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Others are from strangers who hail Pretti as a hero for his final actions, when he tried to help a woman shoved to the ground by a Customs and Border Protection agent, only to be tackled and shot multiple times.
“There’s probably 10 more in the mailbox today,” Pretti’s father, Michael, said Tuesday in the couple’s first lengthy interview as he and his wife, Susan, held hands and talked about memories of their son, and the nightmare of anger, grief and unanswered questions they have faced since his killing Jan. 24.
“He’s my first born,” Susan Pretti said. “He’s the one that made me a mother. There was no reason he should have died that day.”
“No,” her husband said.
To the Prettis, that box of letters helps tell the true story of their son, whom they called a curious, bighearted man dedicated to his family, his nursing patients and his community in Minneapolis.
They said they had not talked politics often with their son, but they knew he was upset about the immigration crackdown that brought about 3,000 federal agents to Minnesota this winter, and knew he had joined thousands of other people in protesting the raids and arrests.
They said he had cherished his community in Minneapolis and had been aghast to see what was happening there.