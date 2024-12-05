Patterson Cos. on Thursday announced a “review of strategic alternatives” after its second quarter profit fell by one-third.
Amid financial struggles, Minnesota-based Patterson considers merger, sale or other alternatives
The dental and veterinary supplier based in Mendota Heights said its profit fell by one-third in the second quarter.
The result could be a merger, sale or partnership for the dental and veterinary supplier, the company’s chief executive, Don Zurbay, said in a news release. Shares were up in early trading.
The Mendota Heights-based company’s dental and veterinary end markets continue to be challenged, the company said, and prompted the review of available options to increase shareholder value. The share price is down more than 15% in 2024.
The strategic review announcement came with the company’s release of second quarter financial results. On the earnings call Thursday, Zurbay said the company would not answer questions about the review until officials determine full disclosure is warranted. When analysts pushed for details, Zurbay largely avoided responding other than to say the decision was made to maximize shareholder value.
Patterson’s businesses were hit hard by the pandemic. In the news release, it said its earnings continue to be negatively affected by costs associated with the cyberattack on UnitedHealth Group’s Change Healthcare.
Second quarter earnings attributable to Patterson were $26.8 million, or 30 cents a share, compared with $40 million, or 42 cents a share, in the same quarter last year.
While profits dropped by a third, the company managed a small revenue increase for the quarter. Total sales were up 1.3% overall to $1.7 billion.
Sales for Patterson’s Animal Health segment were up 2.9% to $1.1 billion in the second quarter, while the Dental segment sales were $611 million, down a 2.3% from the same period a year ago
Overall sales modestly beat analyst expectations but adjusted earnings for the quarter of 47 cents a share and missed analyst consensus of 49 cents.
Patterson also lowered its guidance for the remainder of its fiscal year. It now expects adjusted earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.35 a share down 3.4% at the midpoint of the previous range given .
Patterson ranked 16th on the Star Tribune’s list of Minnesota’s largest public companies.
Patterson distributes consumable products and equipment to dental and veterinary offices. It was founded in 1877 in Milwaukee to supply dental and medical supplies and moved its headquarters to Minnesota in 1891. For much of its history, it distributed dental and medical supplies and equipment, but in 2001 it acquired Webster Veterinary business and, in 2015, Animal Health International for $1.1 billion.
Patterson is unique among its dental and medical products distributor peers like Henry Schein and Benco Dental that mainly supply medical and dental offices. Today Patterson’s Animal Health segment — which includes supplies, equipment and services for pets but also production animals — is larger than the Patterson Dental business. In its last completed fiscal year, the Animal Health segment had sales of $4.1 million compared to $2.5 billion for the Dental Supply business.
Amid financial struggles, Minnesota-based Patterson considers merger, sale or other alternatives
The dental and veterinary supplier based in Mendota Heights said its profit fell by one-third in the second quarter.