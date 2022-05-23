Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included two stunning comebacks on Sunday: the Twins rallied from a 6-0 deficit in the eighth inning to defeat Kansas City 7-6, while Justin Thomas started the day seven shots off the lead but came back to win the PGA Championship in a playoff.

Reusse still doesn't trust the Twins pitching, but he has to concede this is a pretty good team after a 25-16 start.

Plus a look at the struggles of the Gophers baseball team, which finished 16-36 this season, and the surge of Andrew Wiggins in the playoffs for Golden State.

