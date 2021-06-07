Host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse for a look at where the Vikings stand with just one preseason game left before a critical 2021 season. The offense hasn't scored a touchdown in eight quarters of preseason football,which included three shaky drives (and five short completions) from starting QB Kirk Cousins in a 12-10 loss Saturday to the Colts. While the preseason doesn't technically matter, it is contributing to an overall negative vibe on the team, Reusse says. And he is of the belief that Cousins is under more pressure now than at any other point in his career.

15:00: A look at Twins prospect Jose Miranda, who has been written about by bothReusseandRandin the last couple months. Miranda is hitting a combined .342 with 25 home runs between Class AA and Class AAA this season and should warrant a look with the Twins down the stretch. The problem is that he figures to be a third baseman in the majors. The Twins are paying Josh Donaldson a lot of money to play that position and have other options there as well.

28:00: Appreciation for Tigers all-time great Miguel Cabrera, who hit his 500th home run on Sunday — and a vintage Reusse rant about "groups."

