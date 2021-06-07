It's a special week at Daily Delivery as host Michael Rand takes a look back at five high-profile sporting events that took place in the Twin Cities within a one-year span 30 years ago. On today's episode, Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins Rand to offer perspectives on the 1991 U.S. Open at Hazeltine, which paved the way for two PGA Championships and two Ryder Cups to be awarded to the course in Chaska.

Payne Stewart edged out Scott Simpson in a playoff almost exactly 30 years ago in a memorable big golf event.

