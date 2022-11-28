Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the long weekend in sports.

The Gophers football team beat Wisconsin for the second straight season and third time in five years Saturday, prompting a moment of honesty and sensitivity from head coach P.J. Fleck. Did reasonable people really want him fired after the loss to Iowa the previous week? No.

The Vikings can clinch the NFC North next week after another series of games went their way. The Wolves are 20 games into their season and no closer to answers than they were at the start. And Gophers volleyball has avoided the dreaded "distractions."

