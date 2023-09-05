Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the long weekend in sports, which included a 20-run outburst by the Twins on Monday. Royce Lewis hit his third grand slam in an eight-game span, pushing the division lead to six games. The Twins have been hitting well lately, and they've been doing it without Byron Buxton. He had another injury setback, and Reusse is concerned about Buxton's long-term future.

Reusse and Rand also get into the Vikings' season, with a prediction from Patrick that the Vikings will repeat as NFC North champions thanks in large part to the mediocrity of the rest of the teams.

But they won't benefit from the "Football Gods" to the same degree as last season. Has that good fortune found P.J. Fleck's Gophers instead?

