As more companies order employees back to the office, parking in downtown Minneapolis is busier than it has been in recent memory.
How to park in downtown Minneapolis, whether you’re commuting or having a night out
Parking operators say evening and weekend traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels, if not busier, while commuter traffic is about 70% of what it was.
Commuters are filling about 70% of the 18,000 spots the city manages, said Tim Drew, Minneapolis’ parking system manager. It’s not on par with the pre-pandemic years — when lots and ramps were mostly full on weekdays — but it’s a far cry from the months following the COVID-19 outbreak, when facilities were 95% empty.
Evening and weekend parking, on the other hand, is as bustling — if not more so — than it was before the pandemic, said Drew, who credits a mix of factors like an uptick in concerts and other events, good sports seasons and returning nightlife.
He and other downtown parking managers are constantly monitoring the market and adjusting offerings accordingly. Many, for instance, launched new parking programs geared toward hybrid workers.
For those who might have forgotten — or are new to — the ins and outs of parking in downtown Minneapolis, consider this your primer, whether you’re still strategizing your Tuesday through Thursday commute or planning to cheer on the Timberwolves this winter.
Commuter deals
Once the pandemic changed work habits, parking operators quickly realized there would be an appetite for more flexible options.
Wednesdays are the busiest days for commuters in Minneapolis, hitting about 80% of the city’s downtown parking capacity, with Thursdays and Tuesdays following, Drew said. The facilities he oversees account for about a third of downtown parking, including the popular ABC Ramps near Target Field and Target Center.
“I would say we’re close to a plateau now, but that plateau is always going to trend slightly upward,” Drew said.
For those coming in one day a week, he recommended the city’s reloadable parking card, which guarantees users an $8 spot at one of eight downtown facilities.
People making two or three trips a week might prefer a hybrid commuter card, a discounted pass good for 14 days of parking per month in a designated ramp. The ABC Ramps call this option a FlexPass, which sell for $90 a month.
Monthly contracts still exist for more frequent commuters, ranging from $70 to $265 at city ramps. Minneapolis also has a carpool-to-work program that offers monthly passes for as low as $20.
Private facilities have similar contract and flex options, said Damon Noga, senior vice president of national business development for Reimagined Parking, which manages about 22,000 parking spots in the Twin Cities under the Impark brand.
Band together
Impark’s portfolio includes parking at the IDS Center and SPS Tower, and Noga said he’s seen pockets of downtown Minneapolis bounce back well.
“So much of it depends on whether the building’s tenants are actually working in the building,” he said.
A number of companies are still paying rent on office space they stopped using during the pandemic. Some have found subletters while they wait for leases to expire, but others — including Target, which vacated nearly 1 million square feet in City Center — left buildings empty.
You don’t need your company to negotiate a reduced parking rate, Noga said. Especially in garages with a glut of spaces, his team has given deals to groups of co-workers who banded together to seek discounted contracts.
Daily discounts
Noga added hybrid workers should also look for daily parking deals downtown. Many ramps offer early bird rates for those who arrive before 8 a.m. or 9 a.m., some for as low as $5 a day.
While desirable ramps might fill up on occasion, both operators said commuters shouldn’t be worried about not being able to find a spot downtown.
“Right now, if I’m coming downtown commuting, I’m very comfortable that there will always be a space open,” Drew said. “I don’t see that changing in the very near future.”
Plan ahead
Especially when coming downtown for big events, like Vikings games or concerts, Drew advised identifying a few parking options ahead of time.
Better yet, he said, visitors can reserve a spot in advance using apps like Spot Hero, ParkWhiz and ParkMobile. Even if a ramp fills up, those with reservations will be able to enter using a barcode. Some venues even let you book a spot while you’re purchasing tickets.
Non-event nights are often easier to navigate: A number of ramps in the central business district have rates as low as $5.
Consider traffic
If you’re looking to save a few bucks, be willing to walk: Most facilities raise parking prices for large events, but those rates might be avoidable farther from the venue. Surface lots are often cheaper than ramps if you don’t mind being exposed to the elements.
Drivers able to score a metered on-street parking spot might have the best shot at missing post-event traffic. Paying through the MPLS Parking app, something about 70% of parking meter customers do, can save time. That’s a higher rate of app users than most cities, Drew said — he suspects because standing outside at a pay station can be especially unappealing during a Minnesota winter.
Those in ramps can still take measures to expedite exits after games or shows. Noga suggested looking for prepaid ramps, which will often raise their gates after events to let cars out as quickly as city streets allow. In city facilities, drivers can scan the barcodes on their tickets to pay for parking on their phones.
Don’t get stuck
It’s smart to take a picture of the floor where you park or your meter post, Drew said, especially if parking in an unfamiliar place.
Minneapolis does not have standardized skyway hours, so it can be helpful to check building hours in the evenings, Noga added. Otherwise you might run into a locked door and have to figure out how to make it to the street level.
Picking priorities
In the post-pandemic era, Noga said he’s noticed more commuters wanting to park in their buildings or as close as possible. Though he thinks public safety downtown has improved compared with recent years, lingering concerns are playing into some people’s parking strategies.
“I think more and more people being downtown helps decrease that perception of unsafeness,” Noga said.
Space for corporate clients is less of a concern since many meetings are virtual these days, he added.
All visitors also grapple with the age-old question of price vs. convenience. The city, for instance, owns more ramps on the periphery of the central business district in hopes people will be willing to take a bus or walk into the core to save a few dollars.
Public transportation, biking and walking remain popular, eco-friendly options as well, Drew said.
“It really depends on what’s important to you,” he said.
Finding a fit
For Alex Benson, who works as a consultant downtown, Ramp A’s easy access to Interstate 394 won him over. He tries to beat rush hour traffic the two days a week he’s in the office, but he’s never had problems finding a spot.
It took Aba Jones, a legal assistant for a downtown law firm, a bit longer to find the right fit. She used to park in the Gaviidae Commons Garage, but prices jumped and the elevators weren’t always clean. Then she started parking near Target Field, but the walk was farther and another driver dented her car.
She finally settled on City Center after seeing another commuter taking an elevator down to the building’s ramp. For the two days a week she comes into the office, Jones arrives before 8:30 a.m. to snag the $10 early bird rate.
“It’s perfect for me right now,” she said.
Parking operators say evening and weekend traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels, if not busier, while commuter traffic is about 70% of what it was.