Pandora’s ballot box: Fear, hope and the 2024 election

If you’re feeling stressed, that just means you understand how much is at stake. Take care of yourselves. Check out any one of the zillion election self-care guides online. Turn off your phone if you need to. Listen to one of those election stress playlists if it helps. Visit the League of Women Voters site or their vote411.org election hotline and learn everything you can about what’s on the ballot, where you can vote and how elections work in Minnesota.