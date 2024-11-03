This could be the season Paige Bueckers takes her place on the throne as the face of women’s college basketball.
Paige Bueckers is face of women’s college hoops and a Minnesotan to watch this season
Paige Bueckers headlines a list of the top native Minnesotans who have left Minnesota to play Division I women’s college basketball.
With Iowa’s record-setter Caitlin Clark gone to the WNBA, the former Hopkins standout has an opportunity to reign supreme at Connecticut this season.
Bueckers’ star shined as bright at Clark at times in her career, especially leading UConn to two Final Fours, including the NCAA runner-up finish at Target Center in 2022.
Southern California’s Juju Watkins is rising to challenge supremacy, but Bueckers already outdueled her once with a 28-point, triple-double in the Huskies’ Elite Eight victory overWatkins and the Trojans last season.
Out of all the Minnesotans to watch in college basketball this year, more eyes will be on Bueckers by far. Millions follow even her non-basketball activities on social media.
“I had a pretty good summer. I enjoyed it,” she told Connecticut reporters earlier this month. “Everybody saw the world tour; they didn’t see the work tour.”
The comeback tour was already impressive enough to never question her work ethic.
Last season, Bueckers stuffed the stat sheet, averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks for the 33-6 Huskies. The previous two seasons, she had been hampered with knee injuries, including missing 2022-23 with a torn ACL.
“It was my first healthy offseason where I wasn’t in a place rehabbing, staying at school, getting stronger,” Bueckers said. “So, I took advantage of it.”
With Bueckers leading the way, here’s my potential 2024-25 women’s college basketball team of Minnesota natives who left the state to star around the country.
Starting five
Paige Bueckers, Connecticut (Hopkins): The former NCAA player of the year came a basket away from ending Clark’s college career before the national championship game last season in a 71-69 semifinal loss. The Huskies should be even stronger and healthier this season surrounding Bueckers.
Gianna Kneepkens, Utah (Duluth Marshall): Before suffering a season-ending broken foot injury last year, the 6-foot junior guard was averaging career bests in scoring (17.8), rebounding (5.5), assists (3.9) and steals (2.0) through eight games.
Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina (Rochester Lourdes): A three-time ACC all-conference guard and 6-1 senior, she averaged 12.9 points and led the team in rebounds (9.5), assists (3.6) and steals (1.7) last season. Ustby’s season-highs last season were 25 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.
Liza Karlen, Notre Dame (Stillwater): Breakout season for the 6-2 senior forward came with earning unanimous Big East all-league first team honors last season. She averaged a team-high 17.7 points and 7.9 rebounds, which included 12 20-point games and a career-high 30 points vs. Seton Hall.
Ayoka Lee, Kansas State (Byron): The 6-6 All-America center and preseason Big 12 player of the year returned from a season-ending knee injury the year before to average 19.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks last season. Not only did Lee set the NCAA single-game scoring record of 61 points in 2022, she’s also the third player in Big 12 history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 300 blocks.
Next five
Tessa Johnson, South Carolina (St. Michael-Albertville): Averaged 6.6 points as a freshman last season, but the 6-foot guard saved her best for last with 19 points in the NCAA title game win vs. Iowa.
Lauren Jensen, Creighton (Lakeville North): Averaged a team-high 17.4 points last season, which included 45 points combined on 8-for-12 three-point shooting in two NCAA tournament games.
Adalia McKenzie, Illinois (Park Center): The 5-10 senior averaged 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals last season for the WNIT champions.
Paige Meyer, South Dakota State (Albany): Led Jackrabbits to Summit League tournament title last season, averaging 15.2 points and team-highs with 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals.
Jordan Johnson, Utah (Wayzata): A Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention pick last season after averaging 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Ten others
Nunu Agara, Stanford (Hopkins); Lily Fandre, Lehigh (Eagan); Mackenzie Kramer, Clemson (St. Michael-Albertville); Maddison Mathiowetz, South Dakota State (Sleepy Eye); Molly Mogensen, Creighton (Farmington); Ronnie Porter, Wisconsin (Como Park); Kennedy Sanders, Colorado (Chaska); Kendall Coley, Nebraska (St. Louis Park); Callin Hake, Nebraska (Chanhassen); Ellie Buzzell, Green Bay (Rogers).
