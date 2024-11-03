Paige Bueckers is face of women’s college hoops and a Minnesotan to watch this season

Ayoka Lee, Kansas State (Byron): The 6-6 All-America center and preseason Big 12 player of the year returned from a season-ending knee injury the year before to average 19.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks last season. Not only did Lee set the NCAA single-game scoring record of 61 points in 2022, she’s also the third player in Big 12 history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 300 blocks.